Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.52

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.52 and traded as low as $6.69. Income Financial Trust shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.52. The company has a market cap of $15.24 million and a P/E ratio of -7.52.

About Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN)

Income Financial Trust is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector. It invests in stocks of companies that are included in the Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index, the Standard & Poor's Financials Index or the Standard & Poor's MidCap Financials Index.

