Illinois Tool Works Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,841 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 400% compared to the typical volume of 768 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Shares of ITW opened at $199.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $203.18. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

