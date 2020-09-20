IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul and maintenance of heavy machinery. Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes. Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment handles bridges, water gates, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, floating liquefied natural gas storage facilities and offshore structures. Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers marine machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery and agricultural equipment. Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment deals with aero engines, rocket systems, space utilization systems and defense systems. Others segment includes inspection and measurement business. IHI Corp. is headquartere “

Shares of OTCMKTS IHICY opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. IHI CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. IHI CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHI CORP/ADR will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers boilers, environment responsive systems, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

