IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 201.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $1,047,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $354.76 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $407.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

