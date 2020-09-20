IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives $357.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $357.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $6,966,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $1,047,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823 in the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $354.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $380.41 and its 200-day moving average is $311.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $407.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

