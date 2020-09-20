iA Financial Corporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iA Financial Corporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,700 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 446,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $35.28 on Friday. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80.
About iA Financial
