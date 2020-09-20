iA Financial Corporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iA Financial Corporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,700 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 446,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $35.28 on Friday. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80.

Get iA Financial alerts:

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.