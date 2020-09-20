HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $33.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, July 27th.

HSBC opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. HSBC has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.86.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 19.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 42.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 7.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 16.1% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

