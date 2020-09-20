Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.03.

NYSE:HST opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

