Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,466 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Hormel Foods worth $74,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 165.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,216,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,068,000 after buying an additional 2,627,997 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,522,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,997 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,853,000 after acquiring an additional 859,373 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,919,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,662,000 after purchasing an additional 692,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,892,000 after purchasing an additional 664,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $2,510,034.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,594,990.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,086.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,335 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,539 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

