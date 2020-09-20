Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

HZNP opened at $79.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $96,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $703,530.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,042,766. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 860.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

