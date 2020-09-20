Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

HRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Hill-Rom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.71.

NYSE HRC opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

