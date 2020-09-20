HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HPR. ValuEngine downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, HighPoint Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.68.

Shares of HighPoint Resources stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.25. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 306.03%. Analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 638.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 942,032 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 249,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 71,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

