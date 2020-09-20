Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) PT Raised to $40.00

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MLHR. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herman Miller has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $34.52 on Friday. Herman Miller has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -191.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $626.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLHR. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 20.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.