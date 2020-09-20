HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

