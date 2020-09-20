HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

