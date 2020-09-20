Head-To-Head Survey: Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) vs. Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Washington Prime Group and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Hersha Hospitality Trust 3 4 0 0 1.57

Washington Prime Group currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $5.36, indicating a potential downside of 9.96%. Given Washington Prime Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Washington Prime Group is more favorable than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group $661.48 million 0.20 $4.27 million $1.18 0.59 Hersha Hospitality Trust $529.96 million 0.44 -$3.67 million $1.94 3.07

Washington Prime Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Washington Prime Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hersha Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group -8.92% -7.77% -1.22% Hersha Hospitality Trust -25.97% -11.73% -4.63%

Risk & Volatility

Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hersha Hospitality Trust beats Washington Prime Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group and Shelby's Sugar Shop are registered trademarks of the Company. Trademark and patent registrations for Tangible are currently pending.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.