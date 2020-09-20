Head-To-Head Comparison: Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) versus Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Penumbra and Inspire Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $547.41 million 13.59 $48.46 million $0.98 210.18 Inspire Medical Systems $82.05 million 41.43 -$33.24 million ($1.40) -90.61

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 2.02% 1.25% 0.95% Inspire Medical Systems -69.69% -35.04% -28.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Penumbra and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 2 5 0 2.71 Inspire Medical Systems 1 3 9 0 2.62

Penumbra presently has a consensus target price of $231.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.24%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $111.85, indicating a potential downside of 11.83%. Given Penumbra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Penumbra is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Penumbra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Penumbra beats Inspire Medical Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands. It also offers neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands. In addition, the company provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand. Further, it offers detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as a complementary device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the POD Packing Coil brand. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.