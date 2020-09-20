Head-To-Head Comparison: Alta Mesa Resources (OTCMKTS:AMRQQ) versus Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (OTCMKTS:IEA)

Alta Mesa Resources (OTCMKTS:AMRQQ) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Alta Mesa Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alta Mesa Resources and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alta Mesa Resources -91.97% N/A -44.67% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.82% -15.74% 2.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alta Mesa Resources and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alta Mesa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alta Mesa Resources and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alta Mesa Resources $489.86 million 0.00 -$450.54 million N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.07 $6.23 million $0.50 9.54

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Alta Mesa Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Alta Mesa Resources has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Alta Mesa Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

