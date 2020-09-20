Head to Head Analysis: CorMedix (CRMD) and Its Competitors

CorMedix (NYSE: CRMD) is one of 673 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CorMedix to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get CorMedix alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CorMedix and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix 0 0 0 0 N/A CorMedix Competitors 7195 19627 37462 1502 2.51

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 36.76%. Given CorMedix’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CorMedix has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

CorMedix has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorMedix’s peers have a beta of 1.51, meaning that their average share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CorMedix and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix $280,000.00 -$16.43 million -5.18 CorMedix Competitors $2.00 billion $245.43 million -1.46

CorMedix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CorMedix. CorMedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of CorMedix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of CorMedix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CorMedix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix -11,377.14% 31.10% 25.05% CorMedix Competitors -3,812.64% -185.53% -31.67%

Summary

CorMedix peers beat CorMedix on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.