Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) Receives GBX 217.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 217.57 ($2.84).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hastings Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 248 ($3.24) target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 211 ($2.76) to GBX 208 ($2.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Hastings Group stock opened at GBX 252.80 ($3.30) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 195.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45. Hastings Group has a 1-year low of GBX 136.50 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 256.20 ($3.35). The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Hastings Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.34%.

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

