Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

HASI stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 416,949 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1,146.5% in the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 413,900 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,693,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,970,000 after buying an additional 321,655 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 259,247 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,945,000 after buying an additional 233,799 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.