Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $4.03 Million Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CarMax by 22.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 638,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of CarMax by 658.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of CarMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. CarMax’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 1,200 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $113,184.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $3,455,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 536,080 shares of company stock worth $51,564,723. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

