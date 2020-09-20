Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $4.03 Million Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CarMax by 22.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 638,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of CarMax by 658.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of CarMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.
CarMax stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31.
In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 1,200 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $113,184.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $3,455,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 536,080 shares of company stock worth $51,564,723. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
