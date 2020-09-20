Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $4.02 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,978,000 after purchasing an additional 860,769 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,477,000 after buying an additional 900,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,042,000 after buying an additional 39,550 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,225,000 after buying an additional 510,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,464,000 after buying an additional 82,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $106.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $2,002,143.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,298,195.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $320,167.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,145.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,827 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

