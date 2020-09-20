Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $3.40 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 67,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,750.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.3% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

