Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $2.97 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,393 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MLM opened at $225.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.81.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.