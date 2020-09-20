Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $2.81 Million Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 103,771 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $435.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $515.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.71, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Stephens lowered Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.73.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total transaction of $742,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,101.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $39,632.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,569 shares of company stock worth $2,681,986 over the last three months. 13.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

