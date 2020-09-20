Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Teleflex by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Teleflex by 62.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,106,000 after purchasing an additional 260,910 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Teleflex by 15.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $203,631,000 after purchasing an additional 76,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Teleflex by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,993,000 after purchasing an additional 138,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $160,554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFX. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.40.

Shares of TFX opened at $337.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.71. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $409.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total value of $74,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

