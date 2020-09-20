Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 149,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 196.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 92,790 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after buying an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 42.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $32.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.37.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

