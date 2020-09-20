Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $3.53 Million in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 35.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAH shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.22.

Shares of CAH opened at $47.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

