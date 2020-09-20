Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 68,182 Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,182 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 2,219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

