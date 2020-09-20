Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 37,618 Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 1,218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in Garmin by 1,581.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Garmin by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Colliers Secur. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $96.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $106.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.68 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $165,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,721.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,610 shares of company stock worth $2,148,252. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

