Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,883 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth $29,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 248.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the first quarter worth $31,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $72.69 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.71.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,200 shares of company stock worth $4,333,882 over the last 90 days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. ValuEngine raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

