Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Shares in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX opened at $113.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.