Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Shares in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 207.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in International Paper by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.07.

International Paper stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.28. International Paper Co has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

