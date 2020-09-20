Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 27,499 Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 418,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,242,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

TIF opened at $116.26 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $86.39 and a 1-year high of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.54 and a 200-day moving average of $124.52.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

TIF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

