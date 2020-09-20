Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $955,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 6.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.