Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HAIN. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,841,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,075,000 after purchasing an additional 78,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,869,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,481,000 after acquiring an additional 259,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,256,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 67.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,112,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,888,000 after buying an additional 446,568 shares in the last quarter.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

