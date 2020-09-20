GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of GWG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get GWG alerts:

NASDAQ GWGH opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. GWG has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $330.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. GWG had a net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $68.79 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWGH. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of GWG by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GWG by 15.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GWG by 58.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GWG by 150.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in GWG by 1,603.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. 4.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.