GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

GulfSlope Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. GulfSlope Energy shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,352,875 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE)

GulfSlope Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 14 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for GulfSlope Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GulfSlope Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.