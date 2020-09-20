Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Toro worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the second quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Toro in the first quarter worth $48,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Toro in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Toro in the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. Colliers Secur. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $85.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 76,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $6,351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $673,825.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,321,672. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.