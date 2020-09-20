Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,493 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,395,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HE opened at $32.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $608.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

HE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

