Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $59,053,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,760,000 after buying an additional 1,937,308 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,531,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,855,000 after buying an additional 1,085,644 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,481,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,253,000.

MNTA opened at $52.26 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.07.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNTA. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

In related news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $33,249.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,172.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $239,101.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,649,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

