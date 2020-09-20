Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 659 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 346.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $141.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.61 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.20.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

