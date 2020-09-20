Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $225.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.81. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.84.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

