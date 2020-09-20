Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,718.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM opened at $316.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $338.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.97 and its 200-day moving average is $244.86.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. VTB Capital cut EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.93.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

