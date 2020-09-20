Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.08 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of OGE Energy worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in OGE Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,280,000 after purchasing an additional 69,320 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 48.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 493,191 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $843,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OGE. Guggenheim upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

OGE Energy stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

