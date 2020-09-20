Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.01 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Raymond James worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Compass Point upped their price target on Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.14.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.79. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

