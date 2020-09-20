Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,245 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

