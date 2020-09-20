Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,371 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 29,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $225.02 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $233.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 803.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

