Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 18,300 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,238,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,712,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117,613 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,766,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,344,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,235 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,992,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,860,000 after buying an additional 1,475,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.55.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

